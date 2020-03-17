New ban on gatherings above 100 likely

The National Cabinet is meeting to consider banning indoor gatherings of 100 or more people.

The National Cabinet is meeting to consider banning indoor gatherings of 100 or more people.

AUSTRALIA'S National Cabinet will meet today to discuss the possibility of banning groups of more than 100 people from gathering inside.

The idea of banning indoor gatherings of 100 or more was first flagged by the National Cabinet to state and territory leaders on Sunday, according to The Guardian. The decision could affect a large number of businesses and private gatherings, including restaurants, clubs, pubs, parties and weddings.

The National Cabinet comprises the prime minister, state premiers and territory chief ministers who take advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the key decision-making committee for national health emergencies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the media about new coronavirus restrictions and advice. Picture: Richard Dobson

The possible restrictions could affect a large number of businesses and social events.

The AHPPC is discussing the new public restrictions today before making recommendations to the National Cabinet. There's a "strong possibility" bans on indoor gatherings of 100 or more people will be the next step the Federal Government takes to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

The report suggests concern was raised on Sunday that banning these types of indoor gatherings would put pressure on states and territories to also close schools. But the National Cabinet yesterday said there was "no requirement" to close down schools despite growing concerns from parents and community members that thousands of Australian students will be infected.

Various measures have, however, been implemented by school principals, including social distancing and ensuring staff returning from overseas are self-isolating for the mandatory 14 days.

Department of Education secretary Mark Scott announced that schools would also cancel assemblies, excursions, travel, events and conferences.

The possibility of further social restrictions comes after the Government banned mass gatherings of 500 or more on Monday.

The National Cabinet will discuss other measures on Tuesday night in relation to the aged care sector, indoor meetings and remote communities.

The National Cabinet is reportedly meeting via video link as part of its own social distancing measures.