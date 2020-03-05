Menu
A hilarious meme suggesting using the supporter gear of a rival football team as toilet paper.
Offbeat

New Aussie obsession ruthlessly mocked

5th Mar 2020 9:07 AM

People going crazy trying to buy as much toilet paper as possible as the coronavirus continues to spread are being deservedly mocked online.

The derision is coming in its usual delivery vessel: snarky memes on social media.

The buying frenzy has forced Woolworths to introduce a four-pack limit as TP mania emptied store shelves across the country, while toilet paper charity Who Gives A Crap has announced they've run out.

Coronavirus more commonly exhibits flu-like symptoms in those who have it and isn't thought to make you need to use more toilet paper than usual.

The rush on bog roll is thought to be due to fears a quarantine could be enforced and people won't be able to get to stores to stock up.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus update

Most of the memes rely on shared cultural touchstones like The Simpsons or Seinfeld while others mock Australian sporting teams by suggesting their supporter gear be used instead.

Again, this is all very high brow, original, funny stuff.

Others didn't go as far as making memes but did share their pithy and original thoughts on Twitter.

While some tore their shoulders clean out of their sockets reaching for a way to make the public's sudden obsession with toilet paper - something it's probably best to just laugh about and move on from - about politics (yawn emojis).

 

 

