New aquatic centre an award-winning master build

GYMPIE'S new Aquatic Recreation Centre has only been open for four months but it is making waves already.

The facility has been awarded a Queensland Master Builders Sunshine Coast construction award for Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million, with the judges "blown away” by its design.

Master Builders regional manager for the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett Will Wilson, who was part of the deliberation process, said the centre was widely praised for its design.

"On the day we did the judging, there was a meeting of the pool managers of Queensland,” Mr Wilson said.

"They all agreed it was one of the best pool complexes in Queensland.

"It is an incredibly modern, well built and functional place for the Gympie community to relax and enjoy themselves.”

The curved roof that is also a solar collection point for the centre received praise, as did the front brickwork that was described as "exceptional”.

Mayor Mick Curran congratulated the team at Hutchinsons and all those associated with the project.

"To be nominated amongst such high calibre construction projects is a testament to the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre,” Cr Curran said.

"This project is a state of the art facility and we are very proud of the ARC and what it delivers to our community,

Hutchinson Builders was contacted for comment, but had not replied by time of print.