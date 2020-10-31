New app is changing the dating game for fitness fanatics

Fitafy is the new Australian-first dating app which aims to match users based on their active lifestyle preferences and goals

Fitafy is the new Australian-first dating app which aims to match users based on their active lifestyle preferences and goals

A NEW Australian-first dating app for those who prefer a healthy and active lifestyle promises to do all the heavy lifting so its users can focus on fun, fitness and finding that perfect match.

Co-founded by Perth fitness influencer Brendan McCormack and designed by Appsauce - the key minds behind apps for Kanye West and Manchester City - and 173Tech, whose co-founder helped develop the analytics functions for Bumble and Badoo, Fitafy is the latest entrant to the social dating app game, but with a twist.

"It's not a hook-up app," Mr McCormack stressed.

"It's an app for people who value fit and healthy lifestyles who genuinely want to find a partner who is equally active."

Abs and a tan are optional, Mr McCormack said. Fitafy is not for gatekeeping, rather connecting like-minded people with similar lifestyle passions to help get the relationship ball rolling in the right direction.

"It doesn't matter if you're into bodybuilding, CrossFit, running, cycling or hiking. It's for people who value active lifestyles at any level and (want to meet) someone that is a compatible match," he said.

"It's not about shredded abs and a tan."

Within the app, users have the ability to set filters based on nutritional, training and lifestyle preferences.

The vegan, yoga-loving hiker may share a similar love of being fit and healthy, but how they go about it differs greatly to the calorie-tracking CrossFit tragic or cyclist whose idea of a holiday is a 40km ride across Europe.

Fitafy co-founder Brendan McCormack with his wife Chelle McCormack.

Read more:

Tumours were 'like scrambled eggs in her brain'

Suicide close call leads to Mackay man's inspirational 950km wheelchair journey

Fitafy's goal is to help active dating aspirants find the person whose lifestyle and fitness ideals most complement their own, something Mr McCormack knows, from personal experience, is important.

"My wife and I … knew each other for 12 months before we ever went on a date," he said.

"It was a long, drawn-out process before we realised we were a compatible match.

"I don't think I could live my active lifestyle and do what I do without being with someone who understands that.

"We were able to find a compatible match not only in fitness, but also in life. I want people to be able to experience that too."

A Fitafy profile will take longer set up than your standard dating app. An emphasis on upfront information supersedes the "selfie and swipe" mentality of other apps on the market.

"Dating apps are the second-most preferred way to meet someone outside of friends and family, but the issue with current dating apps is the hook up culture and having to sift through incompatible matches," Mr McCormack said.

"We want to create a healthy environment where people feel empowered."

"We see Fitafy as being synonymous with the place where fit and healthy people go to date around the globe."

Fitafy recently launched on IOS, Android and all major app stores and is free to download, though does require in-app purchases to use every feature.

Pricing starts from $16.70/month.

6 months: $99.99

3 months: $59.99

Month-to-month: $39.99

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription