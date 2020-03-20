Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Keep in touch with tech

    Keep in touch with tech
    • 20th Mar 2020 10:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New life awaits Bay’s top cop Tin Can Bay Sergeant Darren Grieves retires

        premium_icon New life awaits Bay’s top cop Tin Can Bay Sergeant Darren...

        News Last day on the job for beloved Tin Can Bay copper.

        Motorcyclist airlifted after serious Glenwood crash

        premium_icon Motorcyclist airlifted after serious Glenwood crash

        News A MOTORCYCLIST suffered serious injuries in one of two single vehicle crashes in...

        Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        premium_icon Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        Business Coronavirus crisis delivers blow to high profile restaurant