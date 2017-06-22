New additions expand Music Muster line-up

MORE ACTS: The Gympie Music Muster has expanded its line-up of all-Australian musicians for this year's festival.

THE Gympie Music Muster has further expanded its line-up of all-Australian stars.

New additions include Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell, Darren Middleton, Chelsea Basham, Kaylens Rain, current The Voice contestant Judah Kelly, Joe Robinson, charity ambassador Fred Smith and Kyle Lionhart.

The 2017 Muster is shaping up to be an exciting festival, with new and old faces.

Program director Jeff Chandler said the Muster was again setting the standard high.

"The Muster is proud of its reputation of delivering a program that is unique to the festival,” Mr Chandler said.

"Along with numerous country, blues, folk, bluegrass and rockabilly acts, this year we are ensuring a program packed full of themed events and showcases where music fans will witness special one-off collaborations, guitar jams and rising stars as well as get an opportunity to show off their line dancing or rock'n'roll dance skills. And, to top it off, it's a 100% all-Aussie line-up.”

The Muster's diverse line-up has something to get everyone moving.

Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell merges a soaring vocal range, commanding stage presence and profound songwriting to draw audiences in - her performances are not to be missed.

Former Powderfinger guitarist Darren Middleton has won ARIA and APRA Awards as part of the iconic Aussie band and is an accomplished solo artist.

Kaylens Rain is the pairing of siblings Kaylee and Glen Harrison, who combine Kaylee's moving vocals with Glen's stirring guitar-playing for unforgettable performances.

Current CMC Female Artist of the Year Chelsea Basham brings a burst of sunshine to the Muster with her feel-good songs.

Joe Robinson is a self-taught virtuoso guitarist who has earned a following across the world.

Performing on stage since the age of 10, Judah Kelly has opened for some of Australia's greats, such as The McClymonts and Diesel.

Kyle Lionhart is a folk and soul artist who hails from Byron Bay and has gained a reputation for stopping crowds in their tracks.

An interesting inclusion to the Muster is former diplomat and singer-songwriter Fred Smith.

Mr Smith was Australia's first diplomat posted to Uruzgan Province in Afghanistan in 2009, where he served again in 2013, and has run songwriting workshops for the Muster's charity partner, Mates4Mates.

"My song, Dust of Uruzgan, which Lee (Kernaghan) covered on Spirit of the Anzacs, was written from the point of view of a soldier named Paul Warren, who now works for Mates4Mates,” he said.

This will be Mr Smith's first Gympie Muster, although he said he'd always known about the event.

"When they invited me to be the charity ambassador I knew straight away it was a good fit,” he said.

"I worked very closely with Australian soldiers and some of those boys need a bit of help when they get back, so I'm proud to be involved with Mates4Mates.”