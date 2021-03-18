New 34-block Southside subdivision awaits green light

Developers have asked to be alowed to subdivide land at the Southside into 34 blocks.

Thirty four new blocks of land could soon be on the market on the Southside, with the developers behind the already approved subdivision asking for some changes to be approved.

Developers Agent Holdings lodged an application to transform the subdivision on the eastern side of Southside by increasing the number of available blocks from 21 to 34.

The subdivision near the decommissioned Southside dump, between Glastonbury Road, Litschner Road and Snake Creek, was initially approved in 2009.

Under that scheme the blocks of land ranged from 6000 sqm to 3.1ha in size.

If approved the development will be built in four stages.

The new proposal shrinks these by at least 33 per cent, with most of the blocks to be 4000 sqm to 6000 sqm in size.

A final 7.9ha balance block of land will be left largely untouched as a wildlife corridor, with room for a house to be built on the block near Lichtsner Road.

If approved it will be built in four stages; 13 lots would be released in the first stage, followed by nine more and then 11 lots in stage three.

Two new roads would be built in the development.

