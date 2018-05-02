New 32ha Gympie bike park will bring 400 riders every week

OFF AND RUNNING: Already host to the final rounds of the Australian Off-Road Championships (above), Gympie is about to get a new motorbike park in the Curra State Forest (below, shown with its proximity to the Section D bypass).

OFF AND RUNNING: Already host to the final rounds of the Australian Off-Road Championships (above), Gympie is about to get a new motorbike park in the Curra State Forest (below, shown with its proximity to the Section D bypass). LEEROY TODD

CURRA State Forest will soon be home to almost 400 motorbike fans, with a proposed multi-skill bike park getting the go-ahead from Gympie Regional Council.

The development was unanimously and enthusiastically approved by councillors last week, and will result in four tracks, a trail bike course and a stadium track being built on the 32ha site.

The tracks will provide challenges from beginner-level to advanced, while the stadium track is expected to be primarily for private use.

About 50 guests every day are expected to visit the park, which will run four days a week including Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Location of the new Curra motorbike park, and its proximity to Section D of the Bruce Highway (in purple). Contributed

Sitting in a rural zone, the park has had more than 40 conditions placed on it to help offset concerns over noise and traffic.

Upgrades are also required on Bradys Rd and the intersection of Bradys and Old Maryborough Rds to improve safety.

At least 110 parking spots and a canteen will be included at the park, as well as a barbecue areas, gazebos, a workshop shed and a playground.

Welcoming the development, Cr Mal Gear praised the option for the land to easily return to rural use in the future. It will also be only 360m from where the Section D Gympie Bypass will go through.

Mayor Mick Curran said bike park proposals had been common over the past few years, and it was great to be able to say yes to one.

"It's one of those hard to locate activities,” he said.

"As soon as a motorbike starts up it usually annoys the neighbours.”

It would also boost a sport which was growing in the region.

"We've been very fortunate... to host the last two rounds of the Australian Off Road Motorcycle Championships (over the last couple of years),” Cr Curran said.

Asked if he would be taking a spin on the tracks himself when it opened, Cr Curran hesitated - but did not say no.

"I'll certainly be going out there to have a look, but a leg going over a bike might be another thing.”