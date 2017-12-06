Menu
New 26km bypass will have 42 bridges and 3 interchanges

SECTION C: Wide Bay Member Llew Obrien with Minister for Infastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
by Shelley Strachan

TRANSPORT and Main Roads has today confirmed that detailed design for Cooroy to Curra Section D (Woondum to Curra) is on track for completion early next year.　

"Section D is the longest and most complex part of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade,” a DTMR spokesman said.　

"It will feature 26km of new highway, 42 new bridges, five main creek diversions, three new interchanges and a connection to the newly built interchange at Woondum.　

Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra): key plan
"Its design involves geotechnical and environmental investigations, hydraulic, noise and traffic analysis, environmental approvals and licenses, design of fauna crossings and integration of public utilities.

"We are also consulting with affected property owners, businesses, traditional owners, regulatory agencies and all levels of government.

"We will publish a layout showing the key features of the new highway when the design is closer to completion. There is currently no funding for construction of Section D.”

