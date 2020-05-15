New $2.1B plan will ease Gympie commute into Brisbane

Traffic on the Bruce Highway pictured from the Linkfield bridge, Bald Hills, Brisbane. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

THE State Government has unveiled a $2.1 billion congestion-busting road plan for Moreton Bay and North Brisbane commuters.

The job boosting plan backs a new arterial road, informally dubbed the ‘Moreton Connector’, to be built between Dohles Rocks Road at Murrumba Downs and Anzac Avenue at Mango Hill.

It would also deliver upgrades to the Gateway Motorway, Gympie Road and the Bruce Highway, including new north facing ramps at Dohles Rocks Road.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the multi-billion dollar transformation of Brisbane’s northern road network would build on Queensland’s record $23 billion roads and transport investment over the next four years.

“The Federal Government is eager to look at what jobs we can create and what projects we have across Queensland,” the Premier said.

“This proposal is exactly the kind of key congestion busting road infrastructure they are looking for and is ready to go to the Federal Government.

“If we can work with the Federal Government to get this approved, this of course means hundreds of jobs and better commuting for people travelling on the northside of Brisbane.”

Deputy Premier and Member for Murrumba Steven Miles said the Moreton Connector will mean more Queenslanders can spend less time in traffic and more time with their family and loved ones.

“The Moreton Connector will reduce travel time for Queenslanders living on the northside of Brisbane,” the Deputy Premier said.

“It will also allow Griffin residents easy access to North Lakes and bring a number of jobs to the local economy, which we know is very important at this time.

“We are keen to work with the Federal Government for the people of Queensland.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said both levels of government had locked funding into future budgets for the northside upgrades.

“The Gateway Motorway, Bruce Highway and Gympie Road in this part of Brisbane’s outer northern suburbs collectively carry about 310,000 vehicles a day,” Mr Bailey said.

“That’s 100,000 more vehicles a day than on the busiest section of the M1, so it’s clear a plan is needed for new roads and major upgrades there.

“This is the plan that will deliver those upgrades.

“It will transform Brisbane’s northern gateway by re-designing the Gateway Motorway, Bruce Highway and Gympie Road interchange and build a new arterial road to take traffic off the Bruce Highway between Murrumba Downs and Mango Hill.”

Mr Bailey said both levels of government were committed to major road upgrades north of Brisbane and would work with Moreton Bay Regional Council to deliver the proposed new road.

“Funding that could deliver this plan is locked in future state and federal budgets,” Mr Bailey said.

“There is also a further $150 million in joint funding already committed to upgrade the Linkfield Road overpass and the Strathpine Road interchange, with works there due to start in coming months.

“We have the blueprint to deliver significant improvements to major roads right across the northern reaches of Brisbane.

“The next step is for us to get all three levels of government together so we can get work started as soon as possible.”