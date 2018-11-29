New 2-storey, $5 million Gympie project will create 13 jobs

CONTRACTOR Evans Built Pty Ltd will start work soon on a a $4.96 million learning centre at James Nash State High School in Gympie before Christmas.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the two-storey building was being delivered as part of the Palaszczuk Government's 2020 Ready program, with work expected to begin in December 2018.

"This new facility is due for completion by mid-2019 and will support an estimated 13 full-time jobs during construction," Ms Grace said.

"The centre includes four general learning areas, two science laboratories, heads of department offices, a staff room and amenities.

"The learning centre will also include an area to engage staff and students in collaborative learning programs to improve learning outcomes.

"The first floor will be used to administer the external assessment program associated with the new senior assessment and tertiary entrance program that comes into effect in 2019."

James Nash State High School Principal Jackson Dodd said the facility would help the school to cater for enrolment growth and provide much needed learning space for teachers and support staff.

"We are especially excited about the plans for two new science laboratories because, at present, we have limited specialised areas for science," Mr Dodd said.

Ms Grace said the 2020 Ready program was delivering additional infrastructure in state secondary schools across Queensland.

"These new classroom buildings will help us to manage the increased student population in our high schools that resulted from the introduction of Prep in 2007," Ms Grace said.

"With the original half-cohort of Prep students set to graduate from high school at the end of 2019, we will have - for the very first time in 2020 - six full year levels of students in Queensland secondary schools."