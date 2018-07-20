'Never seen anything like it': Unexplained Cooloola sighting

UNEXPLAINED: A file picture of a Chinese lantern, that shares similar qualities to an explained object that sped over Rainbow Beach on Thursday night.

UNEXPLAINED: A file picture of a Chinese lantern, that shares similar qualities to an explained object that sped over Rainbow Beach on Thursday night. Contributed

NEIGHBOURS who were enjoying the winter air around a fire pit at Rainbow Beach last night found themselves witnessing a strange occurrence in the Cooloola Coast sky.

The group of four told The Gympie Times they saw a "bright orange canopy of lights moving in the sky” that suddenly disappeared about 7.30pm.

"Oh my god we just saw the most amazing thing flying over,” one witness, wishing to remain anonymous, told a friend last night.

"It was moving but not moving too fast to see.”

The group saw the unexplained cluster of bright orange lights silently approaching from the direction of Fraser Island before it sped off towards Rainbow Beach Rd.

Two of the witnesses said the object had a canopy over it similar to a parachute or sky diver.

All agreed they had never seen anything like it.

One witness said the timing was uncanny as they had just been discussing the visibility of the space station over South East Queensland in the past few days.

The sighting was reported to a national UFO body.