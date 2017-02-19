35°
News

'Never have I felt so humiliated for anyone...'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | 19th Feb 2017 6:24 AM
ON THE MARCH: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party on the Coast. L-R: Buderim MP and state leader Steve Dickson, party leader Senator Pauline Hanson and Nicklin candidate Steven Ford.
ON THE MARCH: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party on the Coast. L-R: Buderim MP and state leader Steve Dickson, party leader Senator Pauline Hanson and Nicklin candidate Steven Ford. Scott Sawyer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE can't help laughing at the present situation politically.

Mr Turnbull PM is urging more respect be shown to Pauline Hanson.

My, but hasn't time changed things.

Pauline, the much maligned, derided the big joke, has now become one of the most wanted, sought after politicians in Australia.

A far cry indeed from when she first entered parliament and made a speech broadcast via ABC and to which I was listening.

A conservative MP had a response and I can remember the words he spoke so clearly and I have never forgotten them.

"We will turn our backs on her, we will not listen to her."

Never have I felt so humiliated for anyone as I did for her that day.

I was not the one being treated to such shocking behaviour, such incredible rudeness (especially to a female) from a member of a supposedly cultured, educated party (have tried to find who it was but have been unable to so can't mention names).

Despite the incredible indignities Pauline Hanson has been forced to go through (even being jailed) nothing has prevented her from achieving the position she is holding today.

The strength of character, her beliefs in what's good for our Australia and its people, her energy and focus against all odds.

We are a democratic nation thank God, I do believe we, generally are not racist, Australians are among the bravest in the world and respected.

Love her or loathe her, and despite the concerted attempt to make her a laughing stock, she has become a force to be reckoned with. How humiliating it must be for those who scorned her, for their need is great.

To females of the thinking varieties, she must be a wonderful example of courage and a great tenacity.

Faith De Vere,

Gympie.

Gympie Times

Topics:  letters letter to the editor pauline hanson pauline hanson's one nation

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Tin Can Bay's new dolphin baby

Tin Can Bay's new dolphin baby

A new baby dolphin has made a brief visit to the Tin Can Bay dolphin feeding area at Norman Point.

Gympie police probe mobile CBD assaults

MOBILE TROUBLE: A confrontation involving what police describe as "a number of males” seems to have migrated through the CBD early this morning.

Fight roams through Gympie CBD

Let's make science cool in Gympie region

LEADING THE WAY: (From left) The University of Southern Queensland STEM Education Network's Marina Fitzpatrick, Inspiring Australia's Shelley Dunlop, Cooloola Coastcare's Dr Lindy Orwin and STEM Queensland Education's Kaye North, of Maryborough.

Group aims to get STEM mainstream

As this region grows it must put its best foot forward

Build it and they will come, Gympie region

Local Partners

Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

ENTREPRENEURS and innovators in the Gympie region will benefit from an innovative program being launched next Wednesday at the Gympie RSL from 7am.

YOUR SAY: Is air-con too cool for our schools?

Air con in QLD schools I like it because its colder Seth Politanski

There's clearly big support for more A/C in Gympie schools

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

HEALTHY SERVE: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering nutritious meals around the city this week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Big effort by volunteers at little Widgee

MANY HANDS: They're always helping with something out Widgee way. Volunteers braved last weekend's heatwave to help get the showgrounds ready for the April campdraft and, on Wednesday, yet more community-minded folk headed off to Widgee Craft Group to get things under way for the group's morning tea for cancer later this year. Among them were (from left) Judy Houben, Christine Schulz and Lynlie Cross who were snapped working on their Australia's Biggest Morning Tea quilt.

Volunteers get showgrounds into shape for campdraft

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

reduced 2 sell, this ones a great buy!!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 NOW ONLY...

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

need 2 pinch yourself!

19 Farleys Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 $436,000!

Wow! Wow and WOW!! That surely sums up this stunning four bedroom, two bathroom split level home of epic proportions. So if you are looking for a very nice home...

no time 2 wait with this 1!

25 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $285,000

This really is a heart buyers property for someone seeking the good old days or just a fantastic property to own. This wonderful big home is picture perfect and...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

Duplex 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000!

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

warning! 2 view this property you will want 2 buy it!

215 Pike Road, Woolooga 4570

3 2 4 $379,000!

This really is a truly unique and beautiful property. So private with no neighbours in sight and certainly the only night light will be the stars. The photos have...

close 2 nature, close 2 perfect!

27 O'Keeffe Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

4 2 2 $385,000!

In highly technical real estate jargon, we as the agents would describe this property as WOW! LOVE IT! WHAT A GREAT PROPERTY! And list it in the HOT PROPERTY...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $369,000!

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

escape 2 the bush!

6 Brassington Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 $199,000!

Looking for a private home among the gum trees? What about some peace and quiet with lots of native wildlife? Then you will love this quaint property and at this...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!