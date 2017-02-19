ON THE MARCH: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party on the Coast. L-R: Buderim MP and state leader Steve Dickson, party leader Senator Pauline Hanson and Nicklin candidate Steven Ford.

ONE can't help laughing at the present situation politically.

Mr Turnbull PM is urging more respect be shown to Pauline Hanson.

My, but hasn't time changed things.

Pauline, the much maligned, derided the big joke, has now become one of the most wanted, sought after politicians in Australia.

A far cry indeed from when she first entered parliament and made a speech broadcast via ABC and to which I was listening.

A conservative MP had a response and I can remember the words he spoke so clearly and I have never forgotten them.

"We will turn our backs on her, we will not listen to her."

Never have I felt so humiliated for anyone as I did for her that day.

I was not the one being treated to such shocking behaviour, such incredible rudeness (especially to a female) from a member of a supposedly cultured, educated party (have tried to find who it was but have been unable to so can't mention names).

Despite the incredible indignities Pauline Hanson has been forced to go through (even being jailed) nothing has prevented her from achieving the position she is holding today.

The strength of character, her beliefs in what's good for our Australia and its people, her energy and focus against all odds.

We are a democratic nation thank God, I do believe we, generally are not racist, Australians are among the bravest in the world and respected.

Love her or loathe her, and despite the concerted attempt to make her a laughing stock, she has become a force to be reckoned with. How humiliating it must be for those who scorned her, for their need is great.

To females of the thinking varieties, she must be a wonderful example of courage and a great tenacity.

Faith De Vere,

Gympie.