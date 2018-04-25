Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's Anzac Day Dawn Services last year, at Memorial Lane and Normanby Point.
Gympie's Anzac Day Dawn Services last year, at Memorial Lane and Normanby Point. Jacob Carson
News

Never give into the activists who want to change Anzac Day

by Letters to the Editor by Julia Lawrence and Tony Jakeman
25th Apr 2018 12:14 AM

Letters to the Editor

DON'T CHANGE ANZAC DAY

DURING my public life in Gympie I was asked to be guest speaker for Anzac Day at Sexton.

BAKE YOUR OWN: Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

CLICK HERE: The full list of Gympie region Anzac services and events

READ MORE: There will be an Anzac Day flyover over Gympie and the Cooloola Coast

I did some research on the subject and was amazed at what was expected of soldiers in their line of duty.

For three long weeks young men were forced to stand in trenches which had sufficient water in them to stop them from lying down.

Added to this was unrelenting bombardment all day and night - non-stop.

And of course the wounded suffered immensely.

These days we get sterilised for a scratch - not too available in war zones.

My search for knowledge certainly gave me some insight into what these men and boys put up with to keep me safe in Australia.

As school children in Brisbane we lived in fear of the Japanese and the Germans coming to eat us up. And it was a real fear that our men would die in battle.

We can never give into the activists who want to change Anzac Day.

We need to be reminded that we are the lucky ones - we didn't have to go.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M

Gympie

Keep reading for more letters to the editor

Bob Fredman, Division 8 by-election
Bob Fredman, Division 8 by-election Renee Albrecht

WILL BOB FREDMAN FIX THE GYMPIE REGION ROADS IF HE IS ELECTED?

ONE has to see the irony of Bob Fredman's promotional flyers for the upcoming council by-election.

At the top of the list is "roads".

This from the man who, as chief engineer on the council, devised and implemented all of the road maintenance plans that see our regional roads in such a mess.

Not only that - it was Mr Fredman who designed and implemented the "unmaintained roads” program.

And now he wants to be elected back to the council to "fix the roads”?

Come on Bob, how can you stand to represent the electorate to fix the problems that you were instrumental in causing and expect us to take you seriously?

Tony Jakeman,

Laurel Rd, Gympie

anzac day anzac day 2018 letters letters to the editor opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

    YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

    News Where you can commemorate Anzac Day 2018 in the Gympie region

    Motoring group applauds Gympie Bypass, wants detail on spend

    Motoring group applauds Gympie Bypass, wants detail on spend

    News RACQ says Bypass will save hundreds of lives

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:15 AM
    Anger grows in Valley over council's silence on dumps

    Anger grows in Valley over council's silence on dumps

    Council News Jan Watt has slammed the council's non-response as "appalling”.

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:01 AM
    Court absence blamed on bad KFC

    Court absence blamed on bad KFC

    News Man, 34, wrote to the court explaining his failure to appear.

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners