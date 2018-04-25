Letters to the Editor

DON'T CHANGE ANZAC DAY

DURING my public life in Gympie I was asked to be guest speaker for Anzac Day at Sexton.

BAKE YOUR OWN: Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

CLICK HERE: The full list of Gympie region Anzac services and events

READ MORE: There will be an Anzac Day flyover over Gympie and the Cooloola Coast

I did some research on the subject and was amazed at what was expected of soldiers in their line of duty.

For three long weeks young men were forced to stand in trenches which had sufficient water in them to stop them from lying down.

Added to this was unrelenting bombardment all day and night - non-stop.

And of course the wounded suffered immensely.

These days we get sterilised for a scratch - not too available in war zones.

My search for knowledge certainly gave me some insight into what these men and boys put up with to keep me safe in Australia.

As school children in Brisbane we lived in fear of the Japanese and the Germans coming to eat us up. And it was a real fear that our men would die in battle.

We can never give into the activists who want to change Anzac Day.

We need to be reminded that we are the lucky ones - we didn't have to go.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M

Gympie

Keep reading for more letters to the editor

Bob Fredman, Division 8 by-election Renee Albrecht

WILL BOB FREDMAN FIX THE GYMPIE REGION ROADS IF HE IS ELECTED?

ONE has to see the irony of Bob Fredman's promotional flyers for the upcoming council by-election.

At the top of the list is "roads".

This from the man who, as chief engineer on the council, devised and implemented all of the road maintenance plans that see our regional roads in such a mess.

Not only that - it was Mr Fredman who designed and implemented the "unmaintained roads” program.

And now he wants to be elected back to the council to "fix the roads”?

Come on Bob, how can you stand to represent the electorate to fix the problems that you were instrumental in causing and expect us to take you seriously?

Tony Jakeman,

Laurel Rd, Gympie