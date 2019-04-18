Menu
Metal detectors have turned up some amazing - and scary - things.
Never a dull moment when you've got a metal detector

scott kovacevic
by
18th Apr 2019 7:11 PM
IT'S amazing what turns up over time, isn't it?

Today's story on the amazing find by Widgee's Ronnie Worth is the tip of the historic iceberg when it comes to metal detection.

Take the amber-studded gold chalice found by an Englishman in a bog in 1980.

Or the Scottish man who stumbled upon a gold Iron Age necklace worth $2 million.

Ronnie Worth.
Sadly the only things I've ever dug up are water pipes and another family's pet, but I live in hope.

Of course, as is the way with human nature, not every find is golden. Last year one hapless gent on the Isle of Man happened upon a still-active, 20cm unexploded World War II bomb.

Finding it wasn't the worst, either - digging it up to find out what made his machine go "beep”, he struck it with his shovel.

One can't help but think flowers were a better gift than an unexploded bomb..
Two years before this, in Slovenia, another man happened upon a 225kg bomb from that same war. As you do when faced with an explosive device, he chucked it in the back of his truck and drove it to his home near the village church.

The look on his wife's face when he showed up with this instead of flowers would've been interesting. It was not until a day later he figured the authorities might like to know.

It's all enough to make you believe nothing's ever truly lost.

Thankfully Australia Post is always there to shatter this illusion.

