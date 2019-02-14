Never a dull moment on Bull n Bronc weekend

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was anonymously supplied to horse owner whose horse went missing form the Bull n Bronc on Saturday night.

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was anonymously supplied to horse owner whose horse went missing form the Bull n Bronc on Saturday night. Contributed

BOY, when Gympie hosts a Bull n Bronc the bulls and broncs really commit.

Wacky animal stories were coming out of the woodwork following a big weekend and an especially big crowd at the Showgrounds on Saturday night, where the Turf Club held its 100 Club dinner and draw on the other side of the sand track to the rodeo.

Thank goodness it was all's well that ended well, when some galah had a bad lapse of judgment and took a little girl's horse for a joyride to the Jockey Club, sparking panic and a massive search of the grounds, and almost breaking the internet yesterday.

Distressing as it must have been for the young owner and her family, it was hard to resist thinking, if not saying, "So this horse walks into a bar...” and no doubt the events of Saturday night will be talked about for some time.

And thank goodness all ended well (as well as it can for a steer) when a brash bovine escaped his transportation in Channon St the very next night and led police on a merry chase through the CBD.

Just like Ferdinand, witnesses reported seeing the animal admire the flowers at the council Planning Department in Nash St and described him as quite unbothered by all the fuss as he was chased up and down Gympie's hilly streets (to the Benny Hill Show soundtrack).

Gympie - never a dull moment.