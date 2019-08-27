Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Neurosurgeon in court on child porn charge

by Nicole Pierre
27th Aug 2019 4:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE neurosurgeon has been accused of distributing child exploitation material.

Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44, fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, supported by his wife and other relatives and friends.

The neurosurgeon and medical director, who is based mainly out of Brisbane Private Hospital, was arrested on Sunday and charged with distributing child exploitation material. He spent the night in Brisbane City Watchhouse.

The prosecutor told the court it was a "strong case" with international ties, according to media reports.

The court was closed during part of the hearing. Dr Lucas studied medicine at the University of Queensland and trained at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in the 1990s.

He has also worked on the Gold Coast, Melbourne and in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dr Lucas also spent six months as a neurosurgical fellow at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, England before returning to Queensland as a consultant at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He now works as a medical director at his own medical practice.

He has been granted bail and will reappear in court on September 30.

More Stories

brisbane child porn court neurosurgeon

Top Stories

    Taps dry, locals in the dark as Goomeri crisis continues

    premium_icon Taps dry, locals in the dark as Goomeri crisis continues

    Council News Water is now being trucked into the Goomeri community to help manage the problem, with a council spokesman saying this was at a cost of "up to $1500 a day”

    Gympie man leaves jail, breaches DVO to get puppies back

    premium_icon Gympie man leaves jail, breaches DVO to get puppies back

    News The man, 45, cannot be named under domestic violence laws

    Record bar crowds, megastar's meet'n'greet cap off Muster

    premium_icon Record bar crowds, megastar's meet'n'greet cap off Muster

    News Crowd 'a little down' but not enough to dampen Amamoor party.

    NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    premium_icon NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    News Nominate who should make the Gympie region Power 30 for 2019