Neuroscience at the pub?

ONE of the world's leading neuroscientists will explore some of the universe's

most complex scientific questions in the most unlikely of settings in Gympie on Friday.

Normally delivering lectures in the modern theatres of Griffith University, 2017 Australian of the Year, Professor Alan Mackay-Sim, will talk all things science at the Australian Hotel.

Hosted by the Gympie Bone Museum, science

in the pub is a concept taking academic circles by storm.

According to Jaimie Cook, director of the Gympie Bone Museum, tomorrow's event is designed to encourage public scientific discussion.

"Science in the pub is an Australian-wide movement so we (Gympie Bone Museum) thought we would give it a go,” Mr Cook said.

"We are trying to promote more science-based discussions in the community.

"Science heroes can come from anywhere, and (through this concept) they can get an idea of the fantastic things that are being achieved by the Australian scientific community,” he said.

Alan Mackay-Sim is professor emeritus at the Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, Griffith University.

His research career has focused on how the sensory neurons in the nose are replaced and regenerated from stem cells. He is also a world leader in spinal cord injury research.

Professor Mackay-Sim established the National Centre for Adult Stem Cell Research in 2006.

He developed an adult stem cell bank from over 300 people with different neurological conditions including schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, mitochondrial mutation disorders, hereditary spastic paraplegia, ataxia telangiectasia and motor neuron disease.

These stem cells are used to identify the biological bases of neurological diseases.

Professor Mackay-Sim

will be at the Australian Hotel from 6pm to 7pm friday.