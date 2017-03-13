Network Video opens doors today in Gympie

VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.

I WOULD appreciate The Gympie Times printing my letter of explanation regarding the debt collection company employed by the past owners of Blockbuster Gympie.

Letters were due to be sent out to customers advising of outstanding fees and unreturned movies, however as the premises changed hands in haste, the previous owners (and not the staff) have chosen to bring forward the engagement of the collection agency.

On Blockbuster Gympie's closing date, the previous owners took the complete operating database of members and stock.

VIDEO DRAMA: Local investor Peter Fife (LEFT) along with store manager David Kendall (RIGHT) have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure. Rowan Schindler

As far as I am aware, collectors have not bought the debts but are managing the debts on behalf of the former owners.

I am informed that this practice has been adopted universally by many closing businesses including video outlets over the years.

I am delighted and relieved that I have ongoing employment in the entertainment industry, rekindling my association with Peter Fife for whom I worked in his store from the age of 16.

I was the manager of his Blockbuster store when he sold in 2005, and I am fortunate that I have been given the opportunity to continue in the same capacity in his Network Gympie store opening today (Monday, March 13).

Peter commenced servicing this exciting industry in Gympie in 1987, operating the Gympie Video Movie Barn on the highway.

Over this period, Peter has insisted that all customers are reminded by staff that their memberships may have overdue fees recorded and can offer those renters to pay off the debt.

Commencing (today) we will be signing up new members as Network Gympie customers.

The staff and I look forward to welcoming all Gympie and regional residents and vow to provide the best service and the greatest selection of movies.

David Kendall,

Manager Network Gympie,

32 Duke S,t Gympie.