3.2m bull shark caught at Rainbow, nets to stay

A 3.2m bull shark caught recently in shark nets at Rainbow Beach is one of the reasons nets will not be removed from Queensland beaches during the whale migration.

Nets deployed at northern NSW beaches after a spate of attacks have been hauled up due to increased sightings of migrating humpbacks. The move angered surfers because great whites and other man-eaters are still present.

Queensland is remaining vigilant with a "human safety must come first' approach however, with latest figures showing 219 predators have been caught since January 1 this year - 79 of them more than 2m long and 46 at tourist beaches at Rainbow Beach, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

Alongside the Rainbow Beach catch were a 2.5m bull shark and 2.7m hammerhead at Noosa and a 2.6m tiger shark at North Burleigh.

TAIL SLAP: The Department of Fisheries officers in a rubber duckie trying to free a baby humpback from shark nets at Rainbow Beach are splahed by the calf's mother. Photo Craig Warhurst/The Gympie Times. Craig Warhurst

Shark Control Program manager Jeff Krause said sharks were active all year and the state's beaches were popular with swimmers even in winter.

"Human safety must come first and that is why the Queensland Government is committed to the Shark Control Program,'' he said.

"Since the start of the program in 1962, there has been one shark fatality at a shark control beach in Queensland.''

Mr Krause said that in 2016, approximately 22,000 whales migrated along the Queensland coast, and out of this number, six became entangled in shark nets.

All were successfully released.

"Shark nets can affect other marine life, but it's about getting the balance right - which is why we use other measures to reduce entanglements,'' he said.

"This includes using drumlines wherever possible, using bait that doesn't attract dolphins and turtles, fitting all nets with electronic warning devices (pingers) to warn whales and dolphins of the presence of the nets, and teams of specialists patrol the nets to release any non-target catch as soon as possible.''