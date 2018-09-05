Netball finals finish off season in bloodbath

Netball: It was an exciting end to the Gympie netball season on Monday, with a few upsets, nail biting and a light debacle keeping the fans entertained.

The women's division one and two grandfinals both ended in a bloodbath.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Leanne Dixon from Trailblazers Leeroy Todd

Division one Insiders were on fire against the Bruises, winning 50-17, and division two Roth 39 defeated Dynamites 17.

"It went exactly as expected,” Gympie Netball president and Bruises goal shooter Colleen Miller said. "They were the strongest team all season and just continued that form.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Sophie West from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

"We did not have our regular shooter but we will certainly be back next season.”

Insiders shooter Joy Treichel was near-perfect and caused most of the damage, while Bruises' Sue Stevens was everywhere on the court.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Savannah Detlefson from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

The junior sides had as much excitement as the women's but with a few more close battles.

A-grade sides Trailblazers and Victory Fire's skills were tested when the lights went out in the middle of play.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Anne Salmon from Trailblazers Leeroy Todd

"There was an issue in the vicinity as the lights at Centro went off,” Miller said.

"It only happened for a fraction of a second but our A-grade final was stopped for 20 minutes in the third quarter.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Carleigh Munn from Trailblazers Leeroy Todd

"Our big halogen lights need to be cool before we can turn them back on so play was disrupted but we just restarted the quarter.”

Despite the stoppage, Trailblazers went in for one of the biggest upsets, winning 25-22 in a thriller.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Charlotte Wood from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

"Trailblazers played the best game of the season and really brought it to the final,” Miller said. "It was a fantastic team effort.”

B-grade had the Storm thundering over the Oakvale Fusion 41-33.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Jessica Doyle from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

It was an absolute nail-biter for the C-grade grand final, which went down to the wire but Victory Sparks 25 were too strong for Thunder 24.

D-grade Victory Squirts had a very strong performance over Blaze, winning 16-5, but not much could separate the E-grade grand final.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Taylah Forbes from Trailblazers Leeroy Todd

Kilkivan Jets and Victory Scorchers could not be separated at the end of regular play and went into extra time. The Jets took grand final glory, winning 9-6.