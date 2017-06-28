Net free fishing proves perfect bait for anglers

THE verdict is in, Queensland's net free fishing zones have become a huge hit with recreational anglers according to the Fisheries Department.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Bill Byrne says recreational fishers reported increased satisfaction with in the net free zones in Cairns, Mackay and Rockhampton.

"In the Mackay net free zone we've seen a significant increase in recreational fisher satisfaction compared to the previous year,” he says.

"In the Cairns and Rockhampton net free zones, recreational fishers are continuing to enjoy fishing in these areas, consistent with last year.”

Part of a plan to increase opportunities for recreational fishers across regional Queensland, with the added benefit of increased tourism growth, the warm reception has pleased Mr Byrne.

It's also hoped monitoring programs and surveys taken from recreational fishers will provide a more accurate and complete picture of the effects net free zones have on fish populations.

"Monitoring is necessary to ensure our fisheries are managed responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of all Queenslanders,” he says.

"We know it takes a number of years to see the results of fisheries management changes and the introduction of the net free zones is no different.

"The Queensland Government will continue to monitor fishing in the net free zones to capture any changes over time to recreational fisher satisfaction, as well as the species, number and size of fish caught.”

From November 2015 to October of last year, thousands of boat crews were interviewed at ramps up and down the state - revealing more than 4500 fish measured from 34 species.

Pikey bream, barred javelin, sand whiting, common coral trout and yellowfin bream were the most commonly measured species throughout Queensland.