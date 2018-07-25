Nestle Gympie show love for community with generous donation

THE Nestle Gympie crew have shown their appreciation for the region's strong sense of community in the form of a $25,000 equipment donation to the local Meals on Wheels organisation.

The much-needed investment means the Gympie Meals on Wheels team can enjoy improved kitchen facilities as they work to provide between 100 and 150 fresh, frozen and home-cooked meals to the community every day.

A new dishwasher has already installed, with further upgrades made to cooking equipment and utensils.

Manager Jules Delgado said the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

"We are just so incredibly grateful, our old dishwasher actually stopped working two days before the new one came in,” Ms Delgado said.

"Every volunteer organisation in Gympie is very important for the community, but we are very thankful to Nestle for their generosity.

"Gympie Meals on Wheels serves an important role - especially for the elderly and those in need - in our local community.

"Thanks to the support from Nestle, we have been able to purchase new kitchen equipment and facilities which help our volunteers with a range of things in the kitchen.

"From ease of meal preparation and cleaning, to ensuring we correctly log and label nutrition and allergen details for our clients. We also have new utensils that allow us to ensure appropriate texture of meals, such as pureeing food for those clients who cannot have lumps.”

Nestle Gympie factory manager Richard Jones said that his team was "delighted” to make a contribution tor the hard-working volunteers.

"The Gympie Meals on Wheels program plays a very important role for our local area, and we're happy to support this vital community service,” Mr Jones said.

"At Nestle we are passionate about good nutrition and we're committed to helping our local communities and invest in ways that will allow people to lead healthier lifestyles.”

The investment comes as part of Nestle's international Community Program, which "aims to bring the company and the communities in which it operates closer together”.