Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM LEFT: Greg Haskenham, Jill Jones, Peter Dillon, Richard Jones, Tony Pratt, Jules Delgado, Kerry-Anne Langford and Dianne Wood.
FROM LEFT: Greg Haskenham, Jill Jones, Peter Dillon, Richard Jones, Tony Pratt, Jules Delgado, Kerry-Anne Langford and Dianne Wood. Josh Preston
News

Nestle Gympie show love for community with generous donation

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Nestle Gympie crew have shown their appreciation for the region's strong sense of community in the form of a $25,000 equipment donation to the local Meals on Wheels organisation.

The much-needed investment means the Gympie Meals on Wheels team can enjoy improved kitchen facilities as they work to provide between 100 and 150 fresh, frozen and home-cooked meals to the community every day.

A new dishwasher has already installed, with further upgrades made to cooking equipment and utensils.

Jules Delgado manager of Gympie Meals on Wheels.
Jules Delgado manager of Gympie Meals on Wheels. Renee Albrecht

READ MORE

Nestle Gympie new 35 metre tower Richard Jones Factory Manager.
Nestle Gympie new 35 metre tower Richard Jones Factory Manager. Renee Albrecht

Manager Jules Delgado said the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

"We are just so incredibly grateful, our old dishwasher actually stopped working two days before the new one came in,” Ms Delgado said.

"Every volunteer organisation in Gympie is very important for the community, but we are very thankful to Nestle for their generosity.

"Gympie Meals on Wheels serves an important role - especially for the elderly and those in need - in our local community.

"Thanks to the support from Nestle, we have been able to purchase new kitchen equipment and facilities which help our volunteers with a range of things in the kitchen.

"From ease of meal preparation and cleaning, to ensuring we correctly log and label nutrition and allergen details for our clients. We also have new utensils that allow us to ensure appropriate texture of meals, such as pureeing food for those clients who cannot have lumps.”

Nestle Gympie factory manager Richard Jones said that his team was "delighted” to make a contribution tor the hard-working volunteers.

"The Gympie Meals on Wheels program plays a very important role for our local area, and we're happy to support this vital community service,” Mr Jones said.

"At Nestle we are passionate about good nutrition and we're committed to helping our local communities and invest in ways that will allow people to lead healthier lifestyles.”

The investment comes as part of Nestle's international Community Program, which "aims to bring the company and the communities in which it operates closer together”.

donations to charity gympie community gympie meals on wheels gympie region gympie volunteers meals on wheels nestle factory nestle gympie volunteer groups
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    premium_icon New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    Council News Over-50s housing development also up for debate also on the list as council meets for another go-around.

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    premium_icon Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    News DV woman's year started badly and has not got better: court

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

    premium_icon Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

    Council News Works to be delivered in two stages.

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

    premium_icon This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

    News Dazed man had no recollection of Langshaw incident after car crash

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners