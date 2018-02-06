Nescafe coffee with a local Gympie twist

NESCAFE coffee jars all around the country have a local Gympie twist.

The Blend43 jars have a shiny sticker front and centre telling consumers the coffee was roasted and blended in the Gympie-based factory.

Factory manager Richard Jones has been working with Nestle around the globe for the 17 years and said the process isn't new to the area.

"The factory has been here since about 1953, it started life as a milk factory,” he said.

"It then became a coffee factory in about 1987, and it's always been roasted and blended here since then.

The factory receives beans daily, in large amounts, from countries around the world.

"We receive about 70 to 80 tonnes of green beans daily,” he said.

"They come from quite a few countries such as Papua New Guinea, Brazil and India (just to name a few).

The coffee starts out as a bean like all other coffee products, and the process from bean to jar is very similar to that of a barista making a coffee.

"First we blend the beans together to get the right recipe,” he said.

"This requires blending beans from different locations , we then roast the coffee and grind it.”

After the blending, roasting and grinding the coffee is then extracted.

"Once we have that liquid coffee we concentrate the liquid by evaporating off part of the water.

"Then we dry it, so that you end up with the solid part of the coffee,” he said.

The coffee goes through two tasting processes, one before the coffee is accepted into the factory and one after the product has been extracted.

"We have green coffee tasting, this is to taste the beans coming from different locations to see if there is the right bitterness and acidity,” Mr Jones said.

"We are also looking for any defect tastes - sometimes they could be fermented or have strong earthy notes.

"Sometimes if they haven't been processed very well at the farm, they can have these non-required flavours,” he said.

Once the coffee has gone through the process of grinding, blending and roasting, the final product is then tested before hitting the shelves.

"We are tasting against a reference, and check that it is a match in taste,” he said.

"We also make sure that there are no defects that have come through into the product.”

Other products produced in the Gympie factory include mild roast and international roast.

To get the different flavours for the products, Mr Jones said different combinations and temperatures were used to bring out the flavours.

"We will use different green bean qualities to get a different taste that match what the consumer of that particular product is after.

"We'll also adapt our roasting by changing the temperature to develop the aroma and change the taste profile,” he said.