Gympie Council Division Eight candidate Bob Fredman at Amamoor State School this afternoon.
Nervous wait for Div 8 candidates

Tom Daunt
5th May 2018 5:46 PM
WITH the polling booths around the Division Eight electorate almost closed, council candidates Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome are possibly just hours away from learning who will sit in the vacated Mary Valley seat.

Council hopeful Bob Fredman is no stranger to the Mary St chambers but if he wins tonight it will be the first time he enters the rooms of town hall as an elected official.

The former council engineer said from Amamoor State School this afternoon that he was feeling "exactly the same” as he did yesterday in terms of his political mandates and said he had a positive feeling after visiting all of the valley's booths today.

"It is very good to be mixing in a community where you get a positive feeling day in, day out.”

Experienced campaigner Julie Walker knows better than to let election day nerves get the better of her.

Talking with us from Jones Hill State School, the former Division Eight representative said she feels like she could "just walk back into it” if elected this evening.

However, she acknowledged the political landscape has changed since losing her seat to James Cochrane in 2016.

"There are lots and lots of new faces,” she said.

"It has always been a job where if you are now happy you have something to say.

"I think if we loose that freedom to have a say then that is not very good.”

Vote counting starts at 6pm.

