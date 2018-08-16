SOS to Barnaby: Save Our Seats

While Tony Abbott has extensive travel entitlements, Barnaby Joyce is much more restricted.

While Tony Abbott has extensive travel entitlements, Barnaby Joyce is much more restricted.

ON-EDGE LNP marginal seat holders are planning to personally pay for Barnaby Joyce to help them campaign at the next election as Nationals fear they are failing to differentiate themselves from Liberals.

And others believe the National Party should come up with a blueprint to ensure "the best retail politician" can fly around the country so he can "call a spade a spade" to reconnect with voters.

While Nationals MPs say they are not having a crack at Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack - who is widely considered a nice bloke - the concerns reveal Mr Joyce remains revered by some in the Nationals' party room.

Unlike former prime minister Tony Abbott, who has entitlements to travel anywhere in Australia, Mr Joyce is limited in taxpayer-funded travel entitlements because former deputy prime minister's do not get the same level of taxpayer travel funding as former prime ministers.

Wide Bay MP LLew O'Brien - who has a margin of about 8 per cent - said he would personally pay Mr Joyce's petrol money to ensure he can get to his electorate to help him win.

He said he did not think taxpayers should foot the bill but "I'd pay for it out of my own pocket".

"He's a retail political (and) it's the skill he's known for,'' Mr O'Brien said.

"And that's not taking anything away from anyone else in the team.

"But he can speak to a group of people and they think he gets them. He's high profile."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who has one of the most marginal seats at just 0.6 per cent, will make history if she retains her seat for the third time.

Ms Landry said voters could relate to Mr Joyce but said taxpayers should not have to pick up the tab.

"I want Barnaby in my electorate to help,'' Ms Landry said.

"He's a good politician and he's good at campaigning. He's just a fair dinkum bloke and people really do listen to him.

"Barnaby does call a spade a spade."

It is understood no proposal has been put to National Party president Larry Anthony about funding Mr Joyce's expanded campaign role but it would be considered.

It is understood Mr Joyce wants to help his colleagues campaign.

It comes as Nationals MPs in Queensland, who sit under the blue colours of the Liberal National Party, want to be able to use their old green branding to differentiate themselves with the Liberal Party.