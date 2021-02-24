‘Nervous excitement’ as USC Gympie welcomes newest students

The University of the Sunshine Coast’s Gympie campus will officially welcome its newest students today, with Orientation festivities kicking off from 9:30am.

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor (Engagement) Professor Joanne Scott said orientation was the perfect opportunity for students to meet their lecturers and tutors, get help with timetables and subject selection and find out essential information about their study programs.

“They can also attend a campus market filled with information stalls to learn about the services and support that USC offers, meet other first-year students and discover the sporting, social and cultural groups they can join,” Prof Scott said.

Professor Scott said USC was offering both on-campus and online Orientation activities in 2021 to help first-year students get their studies off to the best possible start before classes begin on Monday.

“It’s a mix of excitement and nervous anticipation for our commencing students – from our school leavers starting their tertiary education journeys to those venturing into new career directions,” she said.

There is still time to apply to study at USC in Semester 1. For details, go to www.usc.edu.au/study.