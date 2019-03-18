Gold Coast man’s massive earnings selling ‘moonshine’

A GOLD COAST man has been fined $10,000 for producing and selling moonshine from his Nerang home.

The man, who appeared in Southport Magistrates Court last week, had allegedly made more than $350,000 in sales from the liquor which he had been selling from his home and at a golf club for more than a decade.

During a search of the man's home, compliance officers from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) found spirits which contained up to 90 per cent alcohol.

Compliance officers believe the man had been selling moonshine from his Gold Coast home since 2006.



Acting Executive Director Brian Bauer said complaints made last year had tipped the OLGR off to the operation.

"When searching the man's home OLGR officers found a 35 litre still, together with over 200 bottles and 24 containers containing up to 25 litres of a variety of spirits. The spirits contained up to 90 per cent alcohol," Mr Bauer said.

"Officers also found documents and cash that indicated he had been selling the liquor since 2006 resulting in sales of $374,761.

"The man was charged under the Liquor Act 1992 with two counts of selling liquor without a licence and one count of carrying liquor for sale without a licence. The charges directly related to the liquor he sold in 2018, which totalled $43,439."

The man pleaded guilty to all three offences and was required to forfeit the liquor and cash.

While no conviction was recorded, the Magistrate indicated the matter was also being investigated by the Australian Taxation Office which could lead to additional penalties.

Mr Bauer said this prosecution served as a reminder to the public that liquor licensing approvals are required for the sale or supply of liquor.

"Distilling your own liquor is also illegal and extremely dangerous. People have died or been injured as a result of both the production process and the consumption of 'moonshine'," he said.

"Where distilling activity is accompanied by alleged sale or supply without a liquor licence, the OLGR is committed to working with other agencies to investigate and take action to keep Queensland communities safe."