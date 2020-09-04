Menu
The coronial inquest into Kirra McLoughlin’s death has been adjourned to an unspecified date.
News

Neighbours heard screams from Kirra’s house, inquest hears

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 6:33 PM
THE former boyfriend of Kirra McLoughlin, who was her de facto partner when she died in July 2014, did not give evidence in the Gympie District Court as the third day of a coronial inquest wrapped up this afternoon.

READ MORE

Neighbours of the Beenham Valley Rd property where Ms McLoughlin sustained the critical head injuries that would ultimately cause her death were among seven witnesses to take the stand, but the man who was last to see her before she was rushed to hospital on July 17 was not called.

Kirra McLoughlin.
Coroner Jane Bentley adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed, and the man is expected to be one of at least two witnesses to give evidence then.

Kirra’s mother Alison Russell was emotional as she left the court early this afternoon and was comforted by several people outside.

Jamie Pultz. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Jamie Pultz, co-creator of the Beenham Valley Road podcast dedicated to Ms McLoughlin’s death, described the inquest so far as a “step in the right direction”.

“I’m glad it finally happened. It feels surreal that it’s underway now after six long years,” Mr Pultz said.

“I am hopeful that after hearing what we have heard that we are on the right path.

“I’m very much hoping criminal proceedings happen soon after this.”

Mr Pultz had handed all of his notes from the podcast to the coroner prior to the inquest.

Multiple neighbours told the court of hearing loud banging and crashing noises, as well as a woman screaming, coming from Ms McLoughlin’s house on the night of July 16.

One neighbour told the court the screaming sounded “very stressed” and “obviously someone fearing for her life”.

What remains of the inquest is expected to take place at Southport.

coronial inquest gymie crime gympie court gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin
Gympie Times

