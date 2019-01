Neighbours describe 'scary stuff' in Gympie stabbing street

Police search the scene of an alleged stabbing on Cootharaba Road this morning.

Police search the scene of an alleged stabbing on Cootharaba Road this morning. Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE: Neighbours of a Cootharaba Road address where a man was seriously wounded in an apparent stabbing this morning say up to 50 cars visit the brick unit each day.

The units are located just across the street from Gympie's biggest state high school and its only special school.

One neighbour said he had lived in the area for five year and it had been good up until about three months ago.

"There was a stabbing one street away from us recently and now this,” the neighbour said.

"I've caught people going through my neighbour's property with jerry cans trying to steal stuff.

"It's scary stuff because we have schools near us. I wasn't at home this morning when it happened but there's about 50 cars coming in and out each day.”

The man wounded in this morning's incident was taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital in a serious condition.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: One man is in a serious condition after a wounding this morning in Gympie. Bec Singh

EARLIER: Police continue to search on foot up and down Cootharaba Road and in the grounds of Gympie State High School after a man was seriously wounded in what is believed to be a stabbing incident earlier this morning.

The incident occurred just after 8am in a nondescript, low set brick unit on Cootharaba Rd where neighbours say lots of people come and go.

Neighbours say they heard nothing this morning at the time of the incident.s

Police are remaining tight-lipped on whether they are searching for the person who carried out the stabbing or just evidence at this stage.

The injured man has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER:

ONE MAN is in a serious condition after a wounding on Cootharaba Rd, near the Gympie State High School just after 8am.

The man has been transported to the Gympie Hospital in a serious condition,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: One man is in a serious condition after a wounding this morning in Gympie. Bec Singh

Emergency services were called to the units, in what was deemed a "wounding.”

There are currently several police cars and ambulance crews on scene.

Gympie police could not yet comment.

More information to come.