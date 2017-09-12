Neighbours Aid coming to Gympie

Nambour Neighbours Aid Community Store is the flagship of the chain. Now, Neighbours Aid are opening a new store in Gympie.

FOLK who love a bargain, seasoned op shoppers and people who need good quality secondhand goods at great prices should all be getting excited about new op shop opening in Gympie.

Set up is well under way at the new premises at 54-56 River Road and volunteer recruitment is top priority.

New store manager, Debbie Collins said Neighbours Aid is very excited to have an opportunity in Gympie.

"Gympie is a wonderful town full of wonderful people and we can't wait to show them what Neighbours Aid has become well known for on the Sunshine Coast, and that is great service, great prices and quality secondhand products. We would love to meet with anybody who is willing to give their time and become part of what will be a fantastic team, and of course, we are taking goods donations from September 25.”

Neighbours Aid Community Stores Inc. is a locally founded not-for-profit organisation who has their flagship store in Nambour and have since opened stores in Caloundra, Lawnton and Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

Primarily run by dedicated local volunteers, NACS funds projects for needy children in Kenya, Malawi, India and Israel.

Locally they fund a healthy meal program at Gulf Christian College, a Normanton Indigenous School."In Gympie, we will provide volunteering opportunities for job seekers to gain employable skills in warehousing and retail, seniors wanting to use their skills and participate in our community and people with special needs and disabilities are able to feel a part of a team, at the same time the donation of goods helps reduce our landfill and we are able to offer people in need in our community goods at great prices.” Says Mrs Collins, "Of course to make all of this happen we will need more wonderful volunteers to donate their time or goods to the store.”

Doors open to the public on Tuesday October 3 with all clothing half price all week. Doors open 8.30am to 4pm during the week.

A grand opening sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday, October 7 from 9am - 12pm.

For more information about the store, or volunteering contact 54762383, extension 1.