Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural and urban firefighters joined forces to control a grass fire at a property at The Dawn on Wednesday afternoon.
Rural and urban firefighters joined forces to control a grass fire at a property at The Dawn on Wednesday afternoon. Frances Klein
News

Neighbour saves shed from Gympie property fire

Frances Klein
by
22nd Aug 2018 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUCKET, garden hose and the quick thinking of a neighbour saved a vegetation fire escaping into an overgrown paddock this afternoon.

Steve Spence sped to his vacant neighbours' property on Panorama Drive at The Dawn just after 1pm after seeing a plume of smoke.

"I saw it was approaching the shed and moving right around it," Mr Spence said.

Dipping into the nearby dam with a bucket, he held the fire off until three fire crews arrived on the scene.

The steel shed, stacked with timber, presented a huge target to the burning fire that whipped through a gully of scenic acreage, including wooden bridges surrounding the dam.

 

Peter Beattie, second officer of the Lagoon Pocket Rural Fire Brigade, helped stop the fire short of jumping into a grassy property that trailed straight to a neighbouring house.

Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said the scene could have been much worse.

"This really highlights the importance of people clearing around their own properties," Mr Bond said.

"This property owner here was extremely lucky not to lose his shed.

"If it wasn't for the diligence of his neighbour he would have lost it."

 

Rural and urban firefighters joined forces to control a grass fire at a property at The Dawn on Wednesday afternoon.
Rural and urban firefighters joined forces to control a grass fire at a property at The Dawn on Wednesday afternoon. Frances Klein

Shaded in a gully with short grass, the fire was under control fairly quickly "this time" Mr Beattie said, but he warned the current climate could not be underestimated.

"Don't light fires - it's just too dry and dangerous - they can escape far too easily," he said.

bush fire fire season gympie fires gympie region queensland fire and rescue the dawn
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 22 photos from the pre-muster party on Mary Street

    premium_icon GALLERY: 22 photos from the pre-muster party on Mary Street

    News OVER a thousand people gathered for the pre-muster on Mary Street with festivities bringing people together to kick off the 2018 Gympie Muster.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 4:34 PM
    BREAKING: QFES crews battling grassfire, south of Gympie

    BREAKING: QFES crews battling grassfire, south of Gympie

    News ANOTHER grassfire in Gympie is keeping QFES crews busy.

    Gympie pub to help drought farmers with beers this weekend

    premium_icon Gympie pub to help drought farmers with beers this weekend

    News It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough

    Chainsaw used in Bruce Hwy road rage, car rammed for 30m

    premium_icon Chainsaw used in Bruce Hwy road rage, car rammed for 30m

    Crime One victim was rammed from behind for 30m up the road.

    Local Partners