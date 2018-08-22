Neighbour saves shed from Gympie property fire

Rural and urban firefighters joined forces to control a grass fire at a property at The Dawn on Wednesday afternoon.

A BUCKET, garden hose and the quick thinking of a neighbour saved a vegetation fire escaping into an overgrown paddock this afternoon.

Steve Spence sped to his vacant neighbours' property on Panorama Drive at The Dawn just after 1pm after seeing a plume of smoke.

"I saw it was approaching the shed and moving right around it," Mr Spence said.

Dipping into the nearby dam with a bucket, he held the fire off until three fire crews arrived on the scene.

The steel shed, stacked with timber, presented a huge target to the burning fire that whipped through a gully of scenic acreage, including wooden bridges surrounding the dam.

Peter Beattie, second officer of the Lagoon Pocket Rural Fire Brigade, helped stop the fire short of jumping into a grassy property that trailed straight to a neighbouring house.

Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said the scene could have been much worse.

"This really highlights the importance of people clearing around their own properties," Mr Bond said.

"This property owner here was extremely lucky not to lose his shed.

"If it wasn't for the diligence of his neighbour he would have lost it."

Shaded in a gully with short grass, the fire was under control fairly quickly "this time" Mr Beattie said, but he warned the current climate could not be underestimated.

"Don't light fires - it's just too dry and dangerous - they can escape far too easily," he said.