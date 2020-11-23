Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

More stories:

'Tragic' spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bestofmackay community hero hay point hay point fire mackay fires queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        Premium Content 20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        News From carpentry, to nursing, to legal assistants to boilermakers, here are 20 jobs up for grabs Gympie.

        Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        News Tin Can Bay woman rushed to hospital after bite to the foot overnight.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        Premium Content NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie magistrates and district courts today...