Neglect a community's roads at your own peril

LIKE bread and milk, good, safe, reliable roads are one of the most basic and important "needs” of a community, but not very glamorous - especially dusty little country roads only used by the local residents.

They are costly to maintain and don't offer much in the way of political glory. But neglect them at your own peril.

You can build multi-million dollar swimming pools or be the best state in the best country in the world, but if you don't give roads the proper respect and share of the funding pie, it will all catch up with you.

It seems Gympie Regional Council is learning that the hard way, and now too, our State Government.

The RACQ yesterday expressed "shock” at the state of Queensland's road toll, after we recorded our hundredth death in just five months.

Seven of those have been near Gympie, and yet it appears getting the money to fast track upgrading the Bruce Hwy is going to be no easy task. Our State and Federal MPs can ask all they want but one suspects it is going to take more than that. Like the mini revolt against the council's rural road maintenance, recently acknowledged by a promise from the Mayor to do better, it is going to take a whole of community effort to get the bean counters in Brisbane and Canberra to show us the money.