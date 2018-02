AMBULANCE: A young motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after falling from his machine on private property at Neerdie, Queensland Ambulance Service reports.

A YOUNG motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital, after a fall from his machine on a private property in Messmate Road, Neerdie, Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

A QAS spokeswoman said the crash occurred shortly after 6pm Saturday.

The rider suffered a bloken collarbone and was transported to hospital in a stable condition, she said.