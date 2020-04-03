Menu
114 jobs are going on the Sunshine Coast all advertised through Seek.
NEED WORK? 114 Coast jobs available now

2nd Apr 2020 2:00 PM
A NEW round of job vacancies is being advertised on the Sunshine Coast during Australia's unprecedented COVID-19 response.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said online employment portal SEEK had advised 114 new job vacancies Coast.

"We know this is a tough time for the region with the jobs of many Queenslanders evaporating virtually overnight," Ms Fentiman said.

"It's good news to see that according to the SEEK online jobs portal there are up to 114 jobs on the Sunshine Coast waiting to be filled."

New jobs across several sectors advertised by SEEK include:

•Businesses and government departments scaling up call centres in response to a rapid increase in customer and social needs, creating extra jobs for call centre operators, customer care staff, data entry and call centre managers

•Aged care with roles for drivers, cooks and nurses and general medical, as well as pharmacists,

•Software development and cyber security as businesses adjust to remote working practices

•Retail essential services in shelf stacking, supply chain managers, warehousing supervisors and logistics truck drivers

•Food delivery drivers for cafe and restaurant takeaways

•Nannies and tutors for parents and carers working from home who need support with care and education

job-seeker minister for employment and small business seek shannon fentiman sunshine coast
