Need to know: Huge changes coming to Sunshine Plaza

About eight new waterside dining options will be built on the northern bank of Cornmeal Ck as a part of Sunshine Plaza's redevelopment.
Sarah Barnham
by

CONSTRUCTION has begun on the next phase of the $400 million expansion of Sunshine Plaza.

The expansion will include construction of 100 new speciality stores including a David Jones and Big W.

The Plaza will expand from 73,000 square metres to more than 107,000 square metres and several stores inside have had to relocate to make way for the changes.

Dotti has moved to ground floor near Kmart and R.M.Williams has moved to ground floor near Myer.

Jacqui E has moved to the ground floor near Best and Less while the Athlete's Foot has moved to the ground floor near the customer service desk.

Smiggle has moved to a temporary kiosk, directly in front of their previous store, near Rockwear.

Sunburn has moved to the Riverwalk, near Bed, Bath & Table.

Lorna Jane has moved to ground floor, near QBD and the Sunglass Hut ground floor store has closed, and the kiosk from level one has moved to a temporary kiosk on the ground floor beside Smiggle.

It is estimated that the redevelopment of Sunshine Plaza will generate up to 2900 jobs during construction and about 2300 additional retail positions once the project is complete.

Construction is expected to take about two years.

For more information phone 54434133.

