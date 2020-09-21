Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball - under-14 boys state championships
Basketball - under-14 boys state championships
Sport

Nearly 90 live games streaming this week

21st Sep 2020 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Basketball fans lock yourselves in - it's our biggest ever week of livestream action with nearly 90 games planned, the vast majority of them basketball with the age group champs on around the state over the school holidays.

It starts with the under-16 boys' and girls' events at Logan from tomorrow Monday to Thursday, and the under-14 boys' coming from Cairns, starting Thursday and running through to Sunday.

Plus we have the match of the round in the Queensland State League.

Hockey fans too will be well served with the Brisbane women's Masters finals on Monday night, the junior men's finals on Friday night, and the Brisbane women and Sunshine Coast club finals days on Saturday.

Add in a Gold Coast rugby match of the round, and potentially the senior finals from the Rockhampton rugby competition, and we're sports central. Full details below.

Anyone wanting to discuss their sport streaming should email here

Basketball

UNDER-16 STATE CHAMPS, LOGAN

Boys

Monday

8am: Gladstone Power v Southern District Titans, 9:30am: Logan Thunder v Gold Coast Waves, 11am: Redcity Roar v Gold Coast Breakers, 12:30: Brisbane Capitals Gold v SWM Pirates Gold, 2pm: Northside Wizards 1 v Mackay Meteors, 3:30pm: Ipswich Force v Cairns Stingers.

Tuesday-Thursday Matches to be advised.

 

Girls

Monday

8am: Rockhampton Cyclones v Southern District Trojan Black, 9:30am: Southern District Titans v Gold Coast Waves, 11am: Mackay Meteorettes v Gold Coast Breakers, 12:30: SWM Pirates Gold v Bundaberg Bears, 2pm: Gold Coast Waves v Gladstone Power, 3:30pm: Sunshine Coast Rip v Southern District Spartans, 5pm: Northside Wizards 2 v SC Phoenix Teal.

Tuesday-Thursday Mames to be advised.

 

UNDER-14 BOYS' STATE CHAMPS, CAIRNS

Thursday-Sunday Matches to be advised.

 

QUEENSLAND STATE LEAGUE

Logan Thunder v Toowoomba Mountaineers, women 5pm, men 7pm.

Hockey

Monday

Brisbane women's Masters finals, 7.15pm and 8.30pm. .

Friday

Brisbane J League div 1 boys' finals. Bronze medal match 6.15pm, gold medal match: 7.30pm.

Saturday

Brisbane women's finals, 4 matches, 12-6pm.

Sunshine Coast senior finals, 6 matches, 11am-9pm.

Rugby

Gold Coast senior men, match of the round. Teams to be advised, kick off 3.15pm.

Originally published as Nearly 90 live games streaming this week

More Stories

basketball hockey livestreams sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        MP: Four lanes north of Gympie ‘decades’ away

        Premium Content MP: Four lanes north of Gympie ‘decades’ away

        News "We shouldn't be building it to a two-lane standard."

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Your Say 2020: Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say