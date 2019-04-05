Menu
TIME TO ENJOY: Clear skies are on the cards for the start of the Easter school holidays in the Gympie region.
Near-perfect autumn holiday weather starts this weekend

Frances Klein
by
5th Apr 2019 9:46 AM
THE few spots of rain forecast for the first day of the school holidays tomorrow won't be dampening outdoor plans for long.

Beach-goers and campers can relax knowing the high pressure system in the Tasman extending a ridge up the east coast is on a decreasing trend, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said.

"We're really looking at very small light showers - just a few millilitres if one goes over you,” Ms Gardner said.

"It's likely to be very isolated so most people won't see anything at all.”

FINE & SUNNY: The Gympie region forecast for the first week of the school holidays.
Clear skies are forecast from Sunday onwards, with the chance of rainfall from Monday dropping to just 5% and zero on Tuesday.

And while the chance of rainfall decreases over the next few days, top temperatures will increase, Ms Gardner said.

Gympie is likely to reach a maximum of 28C tomorrow, 29C on Sunday, 30C on Monday and Tuesday and 32C on Wednesday.

These are all slightly warmer than Gympie's average maximum temperature of 27.3C, but will have nothing like the high humidity sting of last week that made march feel like the fourth summer month.

There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Wednesday, followed by possibly cooler weather form a southerly change, Ms Gardner said.

Minimum temperatures will hover between 15-17 from tomorrow.

