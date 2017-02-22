Near-million dollar park for Rainbow Beach

An artist's impression of the Lawrie hanson Park at Rainbow Beach.

RAINBOW Beach will have even more reasons for visitors to stay and play when the upgrade of the Lawrie Hanson Park is completed in May.

Work has begun on the park, which runs along Kirchner Ave, adjacent to the town's main shopping strip, which affords ocean views and provides a link to the main beach.

Branded as a "destination playground” to attract tourists and residents, the $900,000 upgrade will feature a flying fox, giant basket swing, pirate ship slide and climbing structure, soft fall surfacing and a designated toddler to prep area.

The Cherry Venture propeller memorial will be relocated from near the main car park to the edge of the park, while a panorama site viewing platform will provide another spot to catch the ocean views.

MUST-SEE PLAYGROUND: An artist's impression of the Lawrie Hanson Park at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

Shade structures will cover the areas, while picnic facilities, barbecues, lighting and a toilet block will enhance the use of the site as a family friendly area.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran said the project forms part of the Foreshore Parks revitalisation plan adopted by the council.

Plans to upgrade the adjoining skate park include adding a street circuit, chill- out zones, shelters and seating, viewing areas and bin enclosure.

A visitor information centre is proposed near the Griffin Esplanade side as is a board walk connecting through bushland.