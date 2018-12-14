Near death experience with a truck on Neerdie Rd

FILE PHOTO OF EARLIER NEERDIE ROAD CRASH: Neerdie Road is a disaster waiting to happen, according to residents, who were proved terrifyingly right overnight by this single vehicle crash, in which a Honda sedan was all but torn apart.

FILE PHOTO OF EARLIER NEERDIE ROAD CRASH: Neerdie Road is a disaster waiting to happen, according to residents, who were proved terrifyingly right overnight by this single vehicle crash, in which a Honda sedan was all but torn apart. Arthur Gorrie

Letter to the Editor

Near death experience on Neerdie Rd

I was within a whisker of being killed today travelling along Neerdie Rd on the narrow stretch this afternoon with a logging truck coming towards me as they were doing approx 100km/h on this stretch of road on a crest.

We didn't see each other until the last moment. I believe I hit a white guide post trying to evade this truck driver.

Something has got to be done NOW, not later.

I will execute everything I have tomorrow to track down this mayor and his staff to ensure this road is made safe for all road users.

Barry Winch,

Glenwood