Neale claims Lions best and fairest

All Hail the new Lion King.

Midfield star Lachie Neale was crowned Brisbane's club champion for 2019 on Saturday night leading the Merrett-Murray Medal count from start to finish to complete a stunning first year at the Gabba.

The 26-year-old ball magnet was red-hot favourite to claim Brisbane's best-and-fairest award to go along with his first All-Australian selection and equal third-place in the Brownlow Medal count.

After making the switch from Fremantle at the end of 2018, Neale was a driving force behind Brisbane's sizzling climb up the AFL ladder and into the finals for the first time in a decade.

He played in all 24 of Brisbane's matches and averaged 30.9 disposals and 3.8 tackles per game.

Neale finished first in the AFL for total clearances, total centre clearances, total effective disposals, total stoppage clearances and total contested possessions.

And those numbers tell no lies. He was magnificent in 2019.

In addition to the coveted Merrett-Murray Medal, Neale also claimed a share of the Players' Player award with captain Dayne Zorko and enforcer Mitch Robinson.

Zorko finished second in the club champion count ahead of Hugh McCluggage while Robinson claimed the Trademark Player of the Year gong.

Ruckman Stef Martin was judged Brisbane's best finals player across the two home finals at the Gabba with vice-captain and All-Australian defender Harris Andrews earning the Marcus Ashcroft Most Professional Player Award.

THE TOP 10

1. Lachie Neale

2. Dayne Zorko

3. Hugh McCluggage

4. Daniel Rich

5. Jarryd Lyons

6. Stefan Martin

7. Charlie Cameron

8. Darcy Gardiner

9. Mitch Robinson

10. Harris Andrews