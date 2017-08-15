29°
100 fatal crashes: Rob Frey has a message for students

bmuir
| 15th Aug 2017 10:39 AM
Firefighter Rob Frey
Firefighter Rob Frey

Noosa District State High School students learnt about the work of the local fire brigade in a class presentation delivered to senior humanities students by Noosa Fire and Rescue Inspector and Area Commander Robert Frey.

Mr Frey spoke to the students about his personal career pathway from his origins in Western Australia and his passion for working for the fire service.

The students were surprised to hear that many of the call outs for the Noosa fire service involved car accidents and suicide and attempted suicide.

Mr Frey has personally attended over 100 road crash fatalities.

"It's not the blood and guts that affect you. It's the teddy bear in the back seat or the wondering where they were going and what they had planned for the day," Mr Frey said.

Year 11 student Jessica Roksey asked Mr Frey if the sad aspect of his job made it depressing and difficult.

"You are provided with support within the fire service and it helps having friends and family who are good listeners and who are understanding," Mr Frey said.

Mr Frey said that it is important for first responders and the fire service to remember that the situation, regardless of the outcome, would be so much worse without their presence, input and critical aid.

Presentations to school students, providing a terminally ill child the opportunity to be a fire fighter for the day and preventing accidents from occurring through educational programs are a few of the career highlights Mr Frey has had in his role with the Noosa Fire Station.

The students found Mr Frey's presentation to be very engaging, informative and inspiring, especially those currently volunteering with the rural fire service with aspirations for a career in the fire service.

'We are very appreciative of the time Mr Frey gave to speak to the class," Year 11 student Carolyn Medloby said.

