NBN trip traps across Bells Bridge

BELLS Bridge residents will be making connections as the nbn rolls into the area.

More than 140 homes and businesses will be able to start ordering their services from retail providers from this week.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said residents at Bells Bridge should take full advantage of the opportunities available in the new high-speed broadband era.

"The Australian Government's National Broadband Network will boost productivity and provide a platform for innovation to ensure the economic and social benefits of the internet are available to every Australian,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The development of digital technologies has reduced business costs, changed how our children study and learn, and created many more ways to engage socially.”

Homes and businesses at Bells Bridge will be connected to the nbn using fixed wireless technology.