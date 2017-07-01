NBN 'should admit its flaws'

DROPOUTS: Anna Reid from Gympie Party Hire has had troubles with her NBN phone and internet.

A BROADBAND internet specialist with extensive experience with the national broadband network has said the government organisation needs to stand up and admit fault.

Phones Now owner Greg Eicke said his company was an expert in telephone and broadband, specialising in NBN readiness.

Mr Eicke said NBN problems for consumers were due to infrastructure not being able to deliver and customers not being informed well enough.

"NBN don't stand up and admit it is their fault. There is all this finger pointing going on,” he said.

"They sold us the NBN, what they didn't sell you is the speeds they said would be capable, will never be capable.

"If you buy 100mbps, you are not going to get it.”

Mr Eicke said he spent much time educating people.

"My advice: do your due diligence,” he said.

"Be prepared to spend more money to get what you need - better router, better hardware, fibre to the door.

"Smaller is smarter in terms of service provider. The speed or quality won't differ but the support and risk mitigation is much better.”

Gympie Party World owner Anna Reid said her business had dropouts.

"The biggest and most disruptive issue was the diversion that occurs when your NBN stopped working and our customers were getting a message saying 'this number is not connected',” Mrs Reid said.

She said her dropouts were fixed quickly, and she was told they occurred because her line was being claimed by someone else requesting to connect.

"Our port was taken by NBN to give to another provider trying to connect another business in close proximity to our address,” Mrs Reid said.

"They were using our address instead of their customers because it was the closest allocation, instead of creating a new one.

"Who takes ownership of creating this problem in the first place? No one seems to be putting their hand up to take ownership.

NBN senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay said the NBN was a wholesaler, which meant they did not sell directly to the public.

"Consumers should always discuss their indivi- dual requirements with their retail service provider, and shop around to find the plan that best suits their needs,” Ms Lindsay said.

"They should also ask what the maximum line speed is for their premises.

"There are over 100 providers who sell NBN retail services.”