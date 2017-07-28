NBN says it has been listening to Gympie feedback

As the nbn rollout nears completion in Gympie, new research has revealed homes and businesses in the local area are still unsure how to make the switch and get the best internet experience.

The research, released today, reveals the majority of Australians (76%) don't know what internet speed they are receiving with more than a third (35%) of the nation unaware they have a choice in picking a speed tier when making the switch to the nbn network.

With 19,705 homes and businesses in Gympie now ready for service, the campaign will assist the community in making the switch by offering advice on how to sign-up to services over the new network, as well as how to get the best out of their broadband service.

The company also plans to release an informative guide to the nbn network through local direct mail and newspaper lift-outs as well as a series of online videos explaining answers to some of the most commonly asked questions on nbn's social channels and customer service centre.

"We have been listening to the feedback from people in Gympie and have launched the "nbn education boost” campaign to provide answers about the rollout of the nbn network and the factors which influence the speed of their internet service,” said nbn's spokeswoman Kylie Lindsay.

"With the nbn network now halfway built and available to more than one in two Australians, the campaign is designed to equip residents in the local community with all the information they need to get the most out of their broadband experience after signing up to the nbn network with a retailer.

"The rollout of the nbn network means for the first time the majority of consumers will also need to make decisions about internet speeds, so it's important that consumers do their research before speaking with a retailer and choosing a plan.

"It's also important for the community to know that most homes and businesses will need to move their existing phone and internet services over to the nbn network following an 18 month window after it is switched on in the area.”

Questions to ask before connecting to the nbn network:

 1. When will l be able to connect?

 2. What speed tiers are offered?

3. Which service providers are available to me?

 4. How much data do I need?

 5. Will my existing services be affected?

 6. Will my devices be compatible?

Visit the nbn website to download the guide to the nbn network and learn more about what you need to know before connecting.

There are more than 19,700 homes and businesses in Gympie which can already connect to the nbn network, with the network scheduled to be three quarters built by mid-next year and complete by 2020.