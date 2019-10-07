NBA giant ‘unlike anything seen before’

Tacko Fall has taken the basketball world by storm and quickly become a fan favourite across the entire league.

The 231cm giant has sent social media into a tailspin on several occasions with images of him towering over fellow NBA players leaving followers in awe.

He made his presence felt during the NBA's Summer League tournament in Las Vegas with the Boston Celtics.

The queue to secure a signature from the behemoth was by far the longest at the tournament and the fandom hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Fall entered the Celtics game against the Charlotte Hornets with a little over nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter and received a standing ovation after coming off the bench.

He ended the game with a statline of eight points, three rebounds and a block in eight minutes of playing time and had fans going wild with each and every touch of the ball.

Tacko Fall made his #NBAPreseason debut and Celtics fans were loving every minute of it! 🌮👋💪 pic.twitter.com/YeQU7AoCeJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 7, 2019

Despite only playing in the fourth quarter, Fall's cult status and potential to dominate on both ends of the floor could prove too hard for the Celtics to ignore.

Alongside Javonte Green, Kaiser Gates, Tremont Waters and Max Strus, Fall is in a battle to secure the 15th spot on the Celtics' roster.

But as the fans in attendance and his teammates on the bench showed, the giant is a transcendent figure.

Fall was asked after the game, in which the Celtics won 107-106, how he feels handling the pressure.

"Pressure? I feel like I'm in a dream. I'm in the Garden, playing with the Celtics and with all these great players. There's no pressure," he said.

#Celtics nation’s love of Tacko Fall is pretty special. Unlike anything I’ve seen before. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 7, 2019

Celtics coach Brad Stevens heaped praise on the work Fall has put in and hopes fans continue to stick with him throughout his career.

"I think it's cool, I think it's great. I just hope people continue to appreciate him for what he is as a person and how hard he's working to try and make the NBA. He's a really good kid and he's really, really working hard," Stevens said.

"I think he's going to be in the NBA for a long time."

New Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was all in on the mayhem that followed Fall around.

""The greatest part about it is he's such a great person. … He deserves that ovation," Walker said.

PJ Washington on what it was like to defend Tacko Fall. #Celtics #Hornets pic.twitter.com/O7JdjKlPmr — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 7, 2019

Tommy Heinsohn yelling "Tacko gets the blocko!" made my weekend — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 7, 2019