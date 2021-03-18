Menu
NBA giant paralysed in tragic accident

by Michael Blinn
18th Mar 2021 5:24 AM

Former NBA player Shawn Bradley was left paralysed after he was struck by an car while riding his bike earlier this year.

Bradley, a 229cm centre who played for the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, revealed his injuries through a statement issued by the Mavericks.

The 48-year-old, one of the tallest NBA players in history, says he was hit from behind while biking near his St. George, Utah home.

 

Bradley defends the Lakers’ Rick Fox.
The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury, resulting in a neck fusion surgery that has seen him hospitalised for the last eight weeks and undergoing rehabilitation.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

The No. 2-overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, Bradley is in "good spirits" with his wife Carrie at his side "around the clock."

Bradley (right) attempts to stop Michael Jordan. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell). Basketball
Bradley (right) attempts to stop Michael Jordan. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell). Basketball

 

While he does not plan to provide further updates on his health journey, Bradley expressed a want to use the incident to "bring great public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety".

The 12-year NBA veteran led the NBA in blocks during the 1996-97 season with the Nets and had a co-starring role in the 1996 movie Space Jam.

- New York Post

 

Originally published as NBA giant paralysed in tragic accident

