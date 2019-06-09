Navy officer from Kilkivan earns Queen's Birthday honour

RECOGNITION: Lieutenant Commander Laurie Choate, of the Patrol Boat Group, at HMAS Coonawarra, Darwin. He was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list with a Conspicuous Service Medal.

RECOGNITION: Lieutenant Commander Laurie Choate, of the Patrol Boat Group, at HMAS Coonawarra, Darwin. He was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list with a Conspicuous Service Medal. POIS Peter Thompson

GROWING up in Kilkivan prepared Laurie Choate for life in the Royal Australian Navy and now the Lieutenant Commander has been recognised on the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

"I'd like to think growing up in a small community prepared me for the navy," Lieutenant Commander Choate said.

"Small towns are a bit like ships where everybody knows everybody and you have to get along."

Lt Cr Choate received the Conspicuous Service Medal medal for his work at Fleet Support Unit North East, based in Cairns.

He is now working and living in Darwin in the Northern Territory on another posting as the head engineer at Patrol Boat Headquarters.

"I never thought I'd receive an honour like this and I'm humbled to be recognised for what felt like simply doing my job," Lt Cr Choate said.

"It was a challenging role but it was with a part of navy that I've been involved in and believed in for a long time."

Lt Cr Choate said he believed he received the award for ensuring his team were appreciated and were equipped with valuable skills.

"I spent time with each and every member of the team when they joined to make sure they understood the importance of their role and the contribution they would make to the fleet," he said.

"I like to think this empowerment made their work day relevant, rather than just being somewhere to be.

"I encouraged them to feel proud of the sight of a ship safely leaving the wharf after we had undertaken maintenance for them."

His leadership style was inspired by advice he had once received: "If you lead them, they'll follow".

"I like to think I achieve that by making sure the team understands what we are there to achieve, why it's important and how we're going to do it," Lt Cr Choate said.

"I had a vision for this team to increase the level of support we provided to the fleet.

"Leading them was easy because they shared that vision and we pursued it together."

He said he wouldn't have reached the position he had without the support of his wife who had stood by him throughout his career which had included many postings to sea and ashore.

Lt Cr Choate's mother continues to live in Kilkivan.