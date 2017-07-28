Natural beauty and genuine people - we've got it all but...

INSKIP SUNSET: Natural beauty is our big tourism strength, according to a major economic report.

GYMPIE region's tourism sector, another major pillar of the economy, is benefiting from "tailwinds” and has huge potential for the future, the Deloitte report indicates.

The consultancy, which describes itself as a network of independent experts in a range of mostly economic fields, has published a major report on Queensland's future.

This includes its potential, the often self-created obstacles it faces and what can be achieved.

In its comments of agriculture and tourism, the report might have been written about Gympie region, where these industry sectors constitute the bulk of economic activity.

The report refers to an increasing state-wide reliance on international visitation, reporting major growth well in excess of the increase in interstate visitor numbers.

Much of the future potential comes from emerging Asian markets, a prospect "underwritten by Asia's growing middle class”.

Recent growth, it says, has often come from China, which now represents Queensland's largest Asian market.

And that market is getting younger, with an increasing proportion of outbound Chinese tourists being around 2000.

A threefold increase in average incomes in China between 2005 and 2013 saw the number of households who may now see long haul travel as affordable has increased by a factor of 8.5, the report says.

Importantly for Gympie region, the things that attract all these affluent young Chinese visitors are the things Gympie offers in abundance.

While the visitors can see tall building and heavy traffic and flashing lights almost anywhere they like at home, they travel to see and experience what we offer - "world class beaches, breath-taking scenery, unmatched natural beauty and an authentic, welcoming culture”.

If that sounds like somewhere you know, like the Cooloola Coast, Fraser Island, the Mary Valley or almost anywhere in Gympie region, you would not be alone in noticing.

These qualities are rated as "among a host of features that place the Queensland tourism offering in an enviable position”.

And if that is the average over Queensland, how much better in a region with more of the unspoiled natural beauty and friendly community attributes than almost anywhere else in the state? But the report says we need to work on maximising our share of visitation.